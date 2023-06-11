You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 11Article 1784117

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

No matter how big you are, be friendly with the ‘new cats’ — Musician advices colleagues

Nigerian singer, Wande Coal Nigerian singer, Wande Coal

Nigerian singer, Wande Coal, has advised his colleagues in the music industry that no matter how big they are, they should be friendly with the up-and-coming ones.

He said this in an interview with Dotun "Do2DTun" Kayode on Cool FM.

Citing an example, he cited his relationship with Wizkid.

His advice comes after a video of Davido describing Burna Boy as a 'new cat' while rating himself and Wizkid on the same level emerged online

This caused a stir on social media as Burna Boy fans slammed Davido over his comment, saying the "new cat got a Grammy".

Other singers have also waded into the 'new cat' versus 'old cat' tag.

