No matter how big you are, be friendly with the ‘new cats’ — Musician advices colleagues

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 June 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
Nigerian singer, Wande Coal, has advised his colleagues in the music industry that no matter how big they are, they should be friendly with the up-and-coming ones.
He said this in an interview with Dotun "Do2DTun" Kayode on Cool FM.
Citing an example, he cited his relationship with Wizkid.
His advice comes after a video of Davido describing Burna Boy as a 'new cat' while rating himself and Wizkid on the same level emerged online
This caused a stir on social media as Burna Boy fans slammed Davido over his comment, saying the "new cat got a Grammy".
Other singers have also waded into the 'new cat' versus 'old cat' tag.
Watch the video below;
"...be friendly with the new cats cos the new cats are the guys that are gonna be killing it"— ???? @???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@OneJoblessBoy) June 8, 2023
- Wande Coal pic.twitter.com/4LDRYddWnD