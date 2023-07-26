No man will give you money to change your life – Michy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Ghanaian television host cum brand influencer, Michy has stated that men hardly give ladies money to change their lives.



She also asserted that men are willing to give ladies any amount of money they ask for but these same men will not support the ladies to achieve their goal in life.



In her words, she is of the view that a man will not wish to support a lady for her to be above the man or rub shoulders with him.



She also stated that for a lady to make it in life, it all depends on her strength and her willingness to therefore, if she follows her beauty, she would not engage in any work activities but will rather end up sleeping with every man on earth.



In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM, she said: “If I follow my beauty, I would not work. I know I will get money when I call on something but at what price? And the best part, if you know, there’s no man on earth, who will give you money to change your life or will give you money to be at the same power with him. So, he will help you, but would not take you up there. It is your own strength”.



“That will be a bonus to you. You add it to what you are receiving. A man will change your life unless you’re his wife, but even with that, there are restrictions to it. It is always better to do it on your own so you always become independent”, she added.



Michy, during the interview also disclosed how lucrative the brand influencing can be and explained that a lot of brand influencers are making a lot of money, hence, such a job should not be downplayed by people.



