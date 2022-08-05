‘No heartbreak trumps this’ – Oppong Nkrumah consoles Bernard Avle

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has pleaded with the general public to remember Bernard Koku Avle in prayers after the Citi FM morning show host lost his wife, Wednesday.



Justine Avle is reported by multiple online platforms as having died on August 3, 2022, after a short illness.



Many social media users have expressed their condolences following the shocking news, praying for strength for the journalist.



In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah who until becoming a politician was a broadcaster said the news was devastating.



“Spent some time with Koku this afternoon. No heartbreak trumps this. Please say a prayer for strength for him and the kids,” the tweet which had the picture of the bereaved and the deceased read.



Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM married Justine in 2011. Their 11-year-old union saw them give birth to four, reports say.



Mr Avle, whenever he is heard talking about his wife on air, always referred to her as his biggest inspiration.





Spent some time with koku this afternoon. No heartbreak trumps this. Please say a prayer for strength for him and the kids. pic.twitter.com/aXOwxlkYqT — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) August 4, 2022

