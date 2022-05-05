No force can stop you from achieving your goals - A Plus

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Singer and politician, Kwame A Plus on Thursday shared an old photo of himself as a young man to explain how God has transformed his life for the better.



He noted that he is capable of being whatever he wants to be, adding that no force can hinder his progress or future plans with the most high on his side.



The outspoken entertainment panellist who describes himself as 'the people's person' also charged his followers to strive for the best while giving less attention to naysayers and dream killers.



The caption of the photos read: "And you think I can't be whatever...? If you know where I was and how far I've come, you'll understand why I believe that in the next 10 years, with prayer, hard work, perseverance, passion, resilience and by the grace of God."



A Plus again motivated others with his success story: "My brother, my sister, my friend, this morning I want you to repeat this after me. 'There is an opportunity for every willing heart. Yes, I can. The only two forces that can stop me from achieving my goals are Me and my God' The rest is just talk!!! Nipa abrɛ. I know!! But obiaa bɛ yɛ yie. Insha Allah!! "



