No disrespect to Nigeria but Ghana jollof is the best – Hezron

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The debate over whether Ghanaian jollof tastes better than Nigeria’s remains lively, and Hezron has firmly sided with the Ghanaian version.



Hezron, currently in Ghana until January 2024 courtesy Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International, expressed his preference for Ghanaian jollof during a radio interview with Asempa FM.



Having sampled cuisine from both countries, including their respective jollofs, he confidently stated, “I don’t see any difference between Ghana and Jamaica. The only difference is the accent and the language. The look, the vibe, the hustle on the roads, the food; the taste of the food… the food is seasoned well.



"I’ve eaten different African foods, like Nigerian foods, but it never tastes like Ghana’s. No disrespect to Nigerian jollof, but I didn’t get the taste like I wanted. But when I came to Ghana, everything tastes good.”



Meanwhile, Hezron Clarke, has paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of his plans to tour Ghana. According to Clarke, he has traced his ancestry to Ghana, and the Ashanti kingdom to be precise.



This was revealed when he made an appearance at the Akwasidae festival, where he was introduced to the Asantehene by a royal spokesperson.



Adorned in a kente cloth, Clarke who thronged the festival grounds with his entourage, placed his request before the Asantehene to be accepted as one of the sons of the soil.



He also asked to be given a local name.



“Thank you for welcoming me into my motherland. Many of my ancestors, freedom fighters, never lived to see what I am seeing now. I am blessed for this moment; I am honoured to be here. I am proud of the king. Nananom, medamoase,” he said, while addressing the chiefs and elders.



He was then given a local name 'Kwame Bonsu', by the Asantehene.







BB