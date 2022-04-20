No child should own a phone until they get to the university - Pastor Ibiyeomie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Celebrated Nigerian preacher, Pastor Davido Ibiyeomie, has sent a warning to parents who buy mobile phones for their kids who are not of age.



Pastor Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries stated that no child should be allowed to own a phone or tablet until they get to the university. He believes that the child at that age will be mature enough to use it wisely.



Speaking in a sermon that has gone viral, the popular preacher argued that parents who gift children the latest iPhones are only leading them to destruction.



Pastor Ibiyeomie mentioned that his advice will be faced with stiff opposition despite it being the right way to train a child just as he did with his son.



"Don't buy a phone for any child who hasn't gone to university. It may sound very awkward, I know you are too civilized but don't do it... I refused to buy my son a phone until he got to the university. I told him, he'll never use a phone until he gets to the university," he cautioned.



He further said: "Don't buy a phone it is not civilization...many things pop up on phones and tablets. They can use their own phone, buy a landline and put it in your parlour. Let them use it, they will not agree but stand your ground...you are now buying an Apple phone for a 12-year child all because you say you're civilized."



