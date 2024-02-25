No brand would want to work with a 'dishonest' person - Arnold to Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has strongly criticized Afua Asantewaa and her management for failing to inform her supporters and the people of Ghana about the unsuccessful sing-a-thon attempt.



Arnold stated that Afua Asantewaa's management needs to raise her to be truthful, or else, she won't be able to secure endorsement deals.



The showbiz analyst asserted that the GWR had spoken with Afua directly long before the news of her failed effort to shatter the record for the longest singing marathon broke on February 23, 2024.



Appearing as a guest on Peace FM's Entertainment Review program, Arnold agreed with those who have indicated that Afua was keeping the details of her botched effort a secret rather than stepping forward to inform the public.



"It would have been best to just come out and speak the truth because no brand would want to work with a dishonest person. Thus, it is untrue to say that she got the news while getting ready to host a show," Arnold objected.



"The narratives keep deepening that you are dishonest and that you didn't tell the truth. This will significantly damage your brand. If not, let's see whether her management can control that narrative," he added.