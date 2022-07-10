No atom of sense - Tacha slams rich Nigerians who live in Lekki

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Reality TV star, Tacha, has slammed rich Nigerians who live in the Lekki area of Lagos state and have failed to use their connections and access to people in authority to solve the perennial issue of floods in the environment.



On Saturday, July 9, Lagos state witnessed a heavy downpour and most parts of the state experienced heavy floods.



In her video, Tacha said she has lived in Lekki for three years and has experienced floods every year. She wondered why those who live in the area and have access to the government cannot use it to bring a lasting solution to the problem.



Watch the video she shared below:



