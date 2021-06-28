No artiste can break my ‘Best songwriter’ record – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata has established that no Ghanaian artiste can break his VGMA ‘Best Songwriter of the Year’ record which he has swept four consecutive times.





Touting himself as the best in recent times, Kofi Kinaata said he doesn’t intend to give up the title anytime soon.



It can be recalled that Kofi Kinaata beat a strong set of contenders including Adina, Diana Hamilton, Epixode, Abiana and Joe Mettle to win the plaque with his hit song ‘Behind the Scenes’.





Kinaata first won the songwriter award in 2016 for his hit single, ‘Susuka’, then took it home again in 2017 for ‘Confession’ and then in 2019, he picked up the award for his banger, ‘Things Fall Apart’.





But touching on how he feels after sweeping that same award for four consecutive times, Kofi Kinaata in an interview with Graphic Showbiz said:



“No artiste can break the record I have set, winning Songwriter of the Year four times is no joke. It takes a talented artiste to do this and I have done it. When I won the third time I said to myself I was going to win for the fourth time and set a record and I'm glad I did it,”





Explaining the secret to writing thought-provoking songs, Kofi Kinaata said he tries his best to make timeless and relatable songs.



“A lot goes into what I put out there, I don’t just write for writing sake. I do a lot of thinking about what I should put out there and today my hard work is finally paying off. Winning this award for the fourth time is not going to stop me from still writing good songs. I want to be known for writing good songs,”



