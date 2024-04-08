No animal wants to be killed, they're emotional beings - Okyeame kwame on vegan lifestyle

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame has reiterated his advocacy for animal rights, hence his decision to refrain from eating meat.



According to him, animals are emotional beings and should be treated with kindness and respect.



Okyeame Kwame said this during a recent discussion on Adom FM's ‘Work and Happiness’, where he argued that animals share the same emotions and desires as humans, including the desire to live and see their loved ones grow, thus, they should not be subjected to cruelty or exploitation.



“I have started advocating for animals. No animal wants to be killed. Why should they struggle with humans before they are killed? Every sentient being wants to live and see their generations grow,” he said.



He explained his motivation for switching to a vegan diet, which stemmed from a conversation with his father and how he realised that essential nutrients used by the body could also be found in plants.



"I have seen that these animals are alive and have minds and body parts just like humans. If we want to eat meat due to protein, we can get that protein and other nutrients from vegan products like fruits and vegetables," he said.



Okyeame Kwame added that this sentiment doesn't even allow him to eat eggs, stating, "I don’t even eat eggs, it’s someone’s child."



He, however, stated that he would not force his views on anyone, not even his children, hoping that they would grow and come to understand his beliefs.



“I have chewed meat for 44 years, so why would I enforce it on others? I will keep telling my children about the sensitivity I am talking about, and if they still choose to consume meat, I don’t mind. I cannot force them,” he said.



A vegetarian typically does not eat meat, poultry, fish, or any products resulting from animal slaughter. However, they may consume dairy products, eggs, and honey.



On the other hand, a vegan follows a stricter diet that excludes all animal products, including dairy, eggs, honey, and any other animal-derived ingredients. Vegans also avoid non-food products made from animals, like leather and silk.



ID/ ADG



