No Pressure album: Sarkodie never flops on a beat – Fans react

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Fans of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie erupted with joy as soon as his new album ‘No Pressure’ hit the internet.



Speaking on similar lines, one user stated, “Sarkodie must be studied as a Core Subject in Schools.”



Another elated fan said, “What a time to be alive. God bless you king @sarkodie #NoPressureAlbum is larger than Jupiter.”



Whereas, one user tweeted, “Sarkodie Never Flops On A Beat, He Is Very Consistent When He Flows.”



Another Twitter user added, “Best Rap album yet…Guys let’s do this for @sarkodie, let’s do this for Ghana, let’s do this for Africa. This is going Global.”



The next one shared, “Sarkodie just showed we versatility on this album. wow!” One posted, “First time downloading a Sarkodie album.. Not disappointed! He really did it! King Sark Fire It’s Alright!”



Meanwhile, another person praised the song ‘Rollies and Cigars’ saying, “Sarkodie ‘s Rollies and Cigars. Bars barrrrs barrrs,” whiles another added, “Sarkodie for take BET then go Grammy plus this album #NoPressureAlbum.”



The next individual shared, “The intro, rollies and cigars, jaara, anything, don’t cry…..chale I just can’t choose my favourite.” While one fan concluded, “Sarkodie will reign as the biggest African rapper in history forever and ever.”



With over an accumulated 450 million streams, Sarkodie is one of the biggest rappers from Ghana.



The BET award winner’s new album is up for streaming on leading music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.



The Ghanaian rapper also dropped the entire album on his official YouTube account.



His latest project was released via his own record label SarkCess Music.



The album ‘No Pressure’ is stacked with 15 songs where tracks like ‘Rollies and Cigars’, ‘Fireworks’ featuring Wale made waves amongst the listeners.