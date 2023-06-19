No Ghanaian musician nears Burna Boy’s achievement – Ypee

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper, YPee, has rated Nigeria’s Afrobeat star, Burna Boy, ahead of his peers in Nigeria and even Ghana.



In a recent interview with Kingdom FM, he argued that no Ghanaian musician has done what Burna Boy has done in terms of achievement.



“Who in Ghana is doing what Burna Boy is doing?” YPee questioned while speaking to Fiifi Pratt in his interview.



The rapper however acknowledged the fact that being on top in the music industry is a matter of time hence Ghanaian musicians will also have their time to shine soon.



“But I also see it as a matter of time, so when it is the time for Ghanaians we will make it. From the look at the industry, things are changing and I can see everyone doing his best so we will get there someday”, YPee said.



Burna Boy, was recently, the only afrobeat artiste billed for the just-ended UEFA Champions League finals held in Istanbul, Turkey.