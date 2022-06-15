No Ambassador has lived up to the billing like Anne Sophie Avé – Kweku Darlington

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Most Ghanaians especially those in the creative arts industry have showered praises on the French Ambassador to Ghana for her sterling performance during her tenure.



Recently, Ghanaian controversial rapper, Guru hailed the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, for her role in pushing Ghana’s entertainment industry to the international level.



Apart from her massive impact on the creative arts industry, the French diplomat also supported and urged the Ghana Black Stars to beat their West African rivals, Nigeria to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup.



This and many more are the reasons why multiple award nominee, Kweku Darlington has said in an interview that he has not seen any ambassador who has been able to live up to the billing like H.E Anne Sophie Avé.



Kweku Darlington told Amansan Krakye “I will say that she has done a marvelous job in Ghana because honestly, I have not seen any ambassador who has been able to live up to that billing.



“Even though all of them have done well but with what the French ambassador has done most Ghanaians will testify that the woman has done very well,” he said on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM Entertainment Show.