Nkommo Wo Ho: Suzzy Williams’ mother’s 'chilling' allegations, OJ Blaq passes on

This week’s Nkommo Wo Ho’ captures the late Suzzy Williams’ mother’s intense account of issues surrounding her daughter’s death.



Suzzy Williams, one of Ghana’s promising actresses died in September 2005, after a ghastly motor accident that has since left a dent in the hearts of fans.



18 years on, her mother, Cecilia Williams has raised some chilling allegations whiles citing actresses Kalsoume Sinare and Nana Ama McBrown in her story.



Also, the news of the demise of Ghanaian musician cum actor, Andy Nii Akrashie, popularly known as OJ Blaq made headlines this week.



Reports of his death was confirmed by the entertainment industry stakeholders as well as the Empowerment Worship Center, where he actively served as a junior pastor.



Your favourite celebrities, Shatta Wale, Mama Kali, LilWin, and many others, topped the trends as well.



Join your host, Maame Akua Kyei as she dishes out all the ‘hot gist’ you probably missed this week.



