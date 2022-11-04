Nkommo Wo Ho: Shatta Wale 'snitches' on Bulldog; Prophet Azuka makes wild revelations

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale in an attempt to get back at his former manager, Bullgod for leaking some possible collaborations on his 'Gift Of God' album has named the latter as the prime suspect in the 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere.



The Ghana Police Service has announced that will get to the button of the murder case with the latest information from Shatta who has been contacted to assist with investigations.



Prophet Azuka also made some wild revelations on spirituality in his interview on Talkertainment. According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 presidential elections. He also gave warnings to celebrities who ignore death prophecies.



Also, President Akufo-Addo's daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the CEO of Creative Arts Agency has finally reacted to allegations levelled against her in a supposed $25 million contract awarded to her to paint Accra.



There's more from the camp of Davido who lost his 3-year-old who drowned in his swimming pool. As well as an update on Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union's visit to the motherland, Ghana.



Join Amma Broni as she gives a breakdown of the major news stories in showbiz, celebrity news and social media trends for this week.



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:







OPD/BB