You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 14Article 1862063

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nkommo Wo Ho: More details emerge about Kikibees CEO’s death; Empress Gifty punches side chicks

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This week's Nkommo Wo Ho captured Kikibees CEO, Empress Gifty and Obaapa Gladysdys This week's Nkommo Wo Ho captured Kikibees CEO, Empress Gifty and Obaapa Gladysdys

Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, trended this week when she warned ladies who date married men to desist from ‘keeping’ to themselves.

According to her, it is impossible to get rid of the ‘side chick-married man’ relationship, but instead of keeping these married men, she would prefer they share the men rather than own them.

Also, Ghanaians were thrown into a state of shock and confusion when the news of the demise of the CEO of Kikibees and Noire Lounge, Mr. Bennet Adomah Agyekum broke.

As a result, more details are unfolding as netizens are seeking answers and looking for possible clues regarding his sudden demise.

A video purporting to be his last post on the app, surfaced online after he shared a cryptic message with lots of tributes pouring in for him.

Meanwhile, the latest sensation in Ghana, Obaapa Gladys, known for the now popular Cobra, has expressed her love for Dancehall King Shatta Wale and even says she desires to collaborate with him on a song.

Join your host, Maame Akua Kyei, as she comes your way with more interesting updates on this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch this new episode below



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Brian Mwenda Njagi who has been outed for allegedly impersonating a city lawyer.

Brian Mwenda Njagi: The fake lawyer who won all 26 cases he handled

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars players

Mexico vs Ghana match preview: Black Stars seeking to end winless run against Mexico in friendly

Businessleading business icon

Freda Prempeh, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

'No such monies have been dumped in my office' - Sanitation minister on US$125m World Bank funds

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

Kenyan trade union boss defends fake lawyer who won all 26 cases in court before arrest

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The writer

Church versus patient: Can a Pastor be sued for wrong medical advice?