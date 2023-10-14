Nkommo Wo Ho: More details emerge about Kikibees CEO’s death; Empress Gifty punches side chicks

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, trended this week when she warned ladies who date married men to desist from ‘keeping’ to themselves.



According to her, it is impossible to get rid of the ‘side chick-married man’ relationship, but instead of keeping these married men, she would prefer they share the men rather than own them.



Also, Ghanaians were thrown into a state of shock and confusion when the news of the demise of the CEO of Kikibees and Noire Lounge, Mr. Bennet Adomah Agyekum broke.



As a result, more details are unfolding as netizens are seeking answers and looking for possible clues regarding his sudden demise.



A video purporting to be his last post on the app, surfaced online after he shared a cryptic message with lots of tributes pouring in for him.



Meanwhile, the latest sensation in Ghana, Obaapa Gladys, known for the now popular Cobra, has expressed her love for Dancehall King Shatta Wale and even says she desires to collaborate with him on a song.



Join your host, Maame Akua Kyei, as she comes your way with more interesting updates on this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.



