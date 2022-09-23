Nkommo Wo Ho: Linda Osei takes on Afia Schwarzenegger; Black Sherif records another hit

Entertainment of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV, Paula Amma Broni brings you the back story on Linda Osei and Afia Schwarzenegger's beef on TikTok.



The two topped trends after levelling several allegations against each other amidst damning insults. Social media users were treated to tons of comic videos from the women who are currently at each other's throats.



Away from the violence, Black Sherif gave fans something to talk about with the release of his single titled 'Soja'. The song became an anthem less than 24 hours after its release.



Also, rapper Sarkodie released 'Labadi' featuring King Promise. The song's visuals have received positive feedback from music lovers.



Enjoy the latest showbiz stories from the camp of Ama K Abebrese, Emelia Brobbey, Shatta Bundle, among many others on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Watch the video below:













OPD/DA