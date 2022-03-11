Nkommo Wo Ho: Ghana music to the 'ewiase' and matters arising

Entertainment of Friday, 11 March 2022

It has been a fruitful week in the Ghanaian entertainment industry following the huge success recorded by artistes who held shows in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, pulled a massive crowd at their UK concert inside the indigo in The O2. The sold-out concert had surprise artistes including Sarkodie and Kwabena Kwabena.



Also, the new brothers in the industry, Shatta Wale and Medikal, rocked some American states with their DTB tour.



All in all, music lovers here at home have congratulated these top artistes for pulling off some of the best shows in 2022.



Join Amma Broni as she walks you through the major stories this week with the latest update from Shatta Wale's mother who claims to be homeless as well as the unfortunate demise of veteran Ghanaian music producer, DJ Rab Bakari.



Yvonne Nelson, Mzbel, Fella Makafui, Efia Odo, Reggie Rockstone, Black Sherif and others made headlines.



