Nkommo Wo Ho: Fameye under fire, Moesha confesses

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week, like most others in the showbiz industry, has been flooding with interesting happenings.



And here on 'Nkomo Wo Ho,' we bring you a compilation of all the captivating news that rocked the entertainment industry and which made headlines in this week's episode.



From social media rants and banters to interesting revelations and so on, this week’s edition of ‘Nkomo Wo Ho’ gives you all the juicy gists you seek.



Join your host, Maame Akua Kyei, who is sitting in for the regular host, Ama Broni, as she shares all the happenings from the camp of some movers and shakers within the entertainment industry.



Stories about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness, Moesha Boudong’s social media rants, Fameye’s encounter with a University of Ghana student, Akumaa Mama Zimbi’s rumoured love affair with a murdered gym instructor and many more have been specially packaged and lined up on this week’s ‘Nkomo Wo Ho’.



Watch this week’s edition of ‘Nkomo Wo Ho’ below.



