Nkommo Wo Ho: Diana Asamoah and Frimprince part ways; nine albums 'seized'

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, made headlines this week after her executive producer, Anane Frmprong, better known as Frimprince, terminated their contract.



The two had worked together for over 20 years until their unfortunate separation in August 2022. This has raised concerns among music lovers.



Frimprince shockingly announced that he had taken over nine of Diana Asamoah's monster hit albums that he produced between 2000 to 2019. Her verified Facebook account has also been seized by her former boss.



The nine albums are as follows: Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta, and Pentecost Soree.



Join Amma Broni as she details the big stories of this major separation that has hit the gospel industry.



Also, Sarkodie was in the news following an interview he granted on Choice FM. Some comments by the rapper did not go down well with some Ghanaian radio presenters who have called him out for disrespecting the industry.



Catch all the stories on Addi Self, Shatta Wale, Kelvyn Boy, Stonebwoy, and Wendy Shay, among others, on this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the video below:









