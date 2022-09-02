Nkommo Wo Ho: Delay goes after Bridget Otoo's traitor, Blakk Rasta defends Dr UN

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Dr UN, famed for his controversial UN awards, was the man of the week.



His interview on the Delay Show attracted several questions from Ghanaians, with a section of the public punching holes in some statements made, including the claim of attending the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Blakk Rasta, whom Dr UN named as one of his mates, confirmed that he indeed knew him back in school. This was contrary to Delay's tweet that announced that Blakk had denied ever knowing the organizer of the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards.



Social media users have wondered who might be telling the lie in this ongoing story.



Join Amma Broni on this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho as she details the accounts of both parties.



Also, Bridget Otoo named Delay as a woman with a heart of gold after she named and shamed the traitor who published a damning video of her private wedding.



This week also witnessed singer Becca being showered with congratulatory messages after she emerged top of her class in a 1-year Master's programme offered at UPSA.



She couldn't hold back her tears as she delivered her valedictorian address.



This week, Empress Gifty, Kumchacha, Serwaa Amihere, and Bobrisky made headlines.



