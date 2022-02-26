Nkommo Wo Ho: Counsellor Lutterodt makes quick u-turn, Kelvyn Boy shoots down arrest claim

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian Counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, who doubles as a preacher, was in deep waters over his alleged infidelity and admitting to having a 5-year-old child outside his marriage.



A section of Ghanaians, including radio presenter, Amanda Jissih, called him out for disrespecting his wife with others demanding that he drop the title as a Counsellor over his unfortunate action.



According to critics, he should practise what he preaches.



Amidst the backlash, Counsellor Lutterodt made a u-turn and denied ever admitting to cheating.



