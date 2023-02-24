Nkommo Wo Ho: Christian Atsu's death, Tonto Dikeh and estranged husband’s banter

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been a rough and tough week for Ghana after the death of former Black Stars player Christian Atsu.



Nigerian actress Tontoh Dikeh and her ex-husband have also been in the news throughout the week, with their heated exchanges on social media.



Not forgetting preacher cum musician Sonnie Badu, who also trended with regard to certain comments he made about pork.



Join our sit-in-host, Maame Akua Kyei on this week’s Nkommo Wo Ho as she highlights what celebrities and media personnel have said about Atsu’s demise and other big entertainment news you may have missed!



Watch this week’s episode of Nkommo Wo Ho here:



