Nkommo Wo Ho: Celebs slay for Vals Day; Shatta Wale kisses a man

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Well, I don't know how you celebrated February 14 which marked Valentine’s Day but Ghanaian celebrities took it for a World Cup.



It was a big deal for many female personalities in the entertainment industry. From their red-inspired outfits to love messages to their partners, it was all about spreading love and flaunting gifts.



The likes of Fella Makafui, Mona4Reall, Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, Zynnell Zuh, Akaupem Poloo released official photos as part of the 2022 Vals Day celebrations.



Away from the fun that came with the month of love, dancehall singer, Shatta Wale topped trends on social media for various reasons.



First, was the award he won for his 2019 collaboration with American singer, Beyoncé in the song 'Already' then followed by his public display of affection for his new girlfriend, Elfreda.



To crown the week, Shatta was captured in a viral video kissing a man believed to be his bodyguard, Shatta Kumojiand as expected he was dragged on Twitter.



Join Amma Broni on this week episode of Nkommo Ho Wo as she serves you with the hottest gist in showbiz.



See the video below:



