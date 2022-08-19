Nkommo Wo Ho: Bridget Otoo's private wedding and matters arising

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Bridget Otoo's decision to keep her relationship private until marriage resulted in a total shock when news of her union with Dr Evans Ago Tetteh broke.



According to social media users, they didn't see it coming!



The big surprise pulled by the couple on August 13 attracted tons of congratulatory messages from friends, family, and loved ones.



On this week's power-packed episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, Amma Broni brings you up to speed with celebrity news that topped trends and made headlines.



In a Facebook video, Wiyaala called out Shatta Wale's team as well as the organizers of SummerStage for disrespecting her over an award presentation.



Get the latest gist on this development as well as updates on Tracey Boakye and her husband's honeymoon experience in the United Arab Emirates.



Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrokwah, Kofi Adomah, and singer Mona4Reall made it into this week's stories.



Watch the video below:









