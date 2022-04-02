Nkommo Wo Ho: Black Stars shine, celebrities fume at E-Levy

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlights of events that occurred this week in the entertainment industry both at home and abroad have been compiled for your viewing and listening pleasure.



On this episode of Nkomo Woho, viewers have been furnished with a line-up of interesting gist which made headlines this week.



The uproar from celebrities’ following the introduction of the E-Levy, Will Smith’s misconduct at the 2022 Oscars among other top issues have been touched on.



Not forgetting how some Ghanaian celebrities trolled their longstanding Nigerian rivals for their defeat during the 2nd leg of the FIFA World cup qualifier which took place in Lagos on March 29, 2022.



Join your favorite host, Ama Broni, as she feeds you with trending entertainment stories that erupted this week.



Watch the video below:







