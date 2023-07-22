Nkommo Wo Ho: Black Sherif’s 'arrest', Aisha Modi and Abass Sariki’s scuffle

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi and businessman Abass Sariki made headlines in the entertainment industry this week.



Abass Sariki, in a recent development, was captured in a viral video insisting that no romantic relationship whatsoever exists between him and Ayisha Modi.



However, Aisha Modi maintains that she and Abass Sariki are romantically involved with each other because Abass approached her on their first day of meeting, with a marriage proposal.



The two personalities were also captured in a heated exchange on TikTok live over the same issue.



This week’s Nkommo Wo Ho also gives the details of musician Black Sherif’s supposed arrest as well as KKD’s son's involvement in a parade organized by the LGBTQ+ community in England and other interesting news from Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities.



Join your host Maame Akua Kyei as she feeds you with the news you missed on this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.



