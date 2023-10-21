Nkommo Wo Ho: Audio conversation between Kikibees CEO’s side chick and P.A leaks, family rejects police reports

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

More information surrounding the demise of the CEO of Kikibees, Mr Bennet Agyekum-Adoma emerges as an audio conversation between his side chick and personal assistant has popped up online.



The late Kikibees CEO made headlines this week with a 7-minute-long audio conversation which has since drawn reactions on social media.



The deceased’s mother, siblings, and other friends have refuted police reports that the late businessman died from substance abuse, and suicide among others.



Also, Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, was captured in the news after a viral video purportedly from her wedding went viral.



Ghanaian actor, LilWin, also made headlines after he took to social media to issue a stern warning to critics of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.



Not forgetting, Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal, who also spilled some circumstances that led to the leak of her adult tape.



Your regular host, Maame Akua Kyei, brings you more interesting stories in this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.



VKB/EB



Watch the new episode of Nkommo Woho below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.