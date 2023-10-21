You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 21Article 1866128

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nkommo Wo Ho: Audio conversation between Kikibees CEO’s side chick and P.A leaks, family rejects police reports

The late Kikibees CEO, Bennet Agyekum-Adoma play videoThe late Kikibees CEO, Bennet Agyekum-Adoma

More information surrounding the demise of the CEO of Kikibees, Mr Bennet Agyekum-Adoma emerges as an audio conversation between his side chick and personal assistant has popped up online.

The late Kikibees CEO made headlines this week with a 7-minute-long audio conversation which has since drawn reactions on social media.

The deceased’s mother, siblings, and other friends have refuted police reports that the late businessman died from substance abuse, and suicide among others.

Also, Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, was captured in the news after a viral video purportedly from her wedding went viral.

Ghanaian actor, LilWin, also made headlines after he took to social media to issue a stern warning to critics of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Not forgetting, Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal, who also spilled some circumstances that led to the leak of her adult tape.

Your regular host, Maame Akua Kyei, brings you more interesting stories in this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the new episode of Nkommo Woho below:





