Nkommo Wo Ho: All about Yvonne Nelson’s book

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, recently launched her book titled "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," a book which captures vivid details of her life.



So bare and intimate are the details that the author shares her experience about her decision to terminate a pregnancy and for a fellow showbiz personality; Sarkodie.



Social media has since been inundated with reactions following Yvonne Nelson’s disclosure about how Sarkodie impregnated and abandoned her, amidst other damning allegations in her memoir.



This week’s Nkommo Wo Ho gives every little detail about the memoir and the news of other Ghanaian celebrities.



Your host, Maame Akua Kyei comes your way again with more interesting updates in this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







