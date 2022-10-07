Nkommo Wo Ho: All about Ekow Blankson's death, tributes from the industry

Entertainment of Friday, 7 October 2022

On Monday, October 3, 2022, actor Ekow Blankson was reported dead!



News of Ekow's sudden demise broke the hearts of family, friends and fans who have followed him from his early days in the movie industry until his death.



Mr Blankson until his death was the Commercial Manager for GhanaWeb, his experience in the field of business springs for over 22 years. He worked with a number of popular Ghanaian media houses.



Hundreds of sympathizers including his colleagues at work and in the entertainment space took to social media platforms to share their tribute.



The late actor was eulogized for his kind heart and support to persons who came in contact with him.



On this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV, Amma Broni walks you through all the major stories that have followed Ekow's demise as well as messages of condolence from key personalities and celebrities.



Also this week, rapper Black Sherif blessed fans with his maiden album titled 'The Villain I Never Was', a project that has largely been accepted and promoted by music lovers.



Nkommo Wo Ho features Mzbel's alleged diss song to her long-time rival, Afia Schwarzenegger as well as the latest update on Dr UN and Joyce Dzidor's collapsed marriage and the latest development on Shatta Wale's upcoming GOG album.



Watch the video below:





