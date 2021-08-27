Nikki Samonas endorses 'Something Must Kill A Man'

Entertainment of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: Globe Productions

Playwright Latif Abubakar’s ‘something must kill a man' gains momentum as hosts of celebrities declare support for the open-air theatre which will be staged at the Labadi Beach Hotel on 2nd, 3rd and 4th September 2021 at 7:00 pm each night.



Latest to join the endorsement train is actress Nikki Samonas, who has urged the public to come enjoy the play.



The bubbling actress who believes something must kill a man said the play had a lot to offer and promised to be there in person.



"Come let's learn and have fun," she said.



Synopsis



In partnership with Joy Entertainment and Graphic News App, the play which will take the approach of a training program tells the story of Mr Attah who after handing over his company to his son, comes back to set him up with a charming damsel.



Featuring actors Leslie Wallace, Abraham MacPratt Dadzie and actress Sitsofe Tsikor, the play demonstrates how teamwork, good communication and collaboration contributes significantly to the attainment of project and organizational goals.



Tickets



Tickets for the play are on sale at GH¢80.00 single and GH¢150.00 for double at the following outlets in Accra; Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, Joy FM, Koala, and Labadi Beach Hotel, and also via the shortcode *447*1092# on all networks.



