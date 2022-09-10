Nii Okai marks 45th birthday with a new album

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Nii Okai Ministries has announced the impending release of a new album in celebration of their founder and namesake's birthday.



The singer-songwriter turns 45-years this year.



Nineteen years after his critically-acclaimed debut, Moko Be, Nii Okai is ready with his eighth album.



The new 8-track album, produced by distinguished Gospel musician KODA, has been christened 'Revealing Jesus'.



Featuring MOGmusic, Eugene Zuta and Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye among others, it will be released via Boomplay on Sunday, September 18, 2022, and will subsequently be live on all other digital platforms and streaming sites.



Speaking on the mood of the album, the award-winning Pastor Nii Okai notes, “I have come to appreciate that our raison d’être is for Jesus to be revealed to and through us. This album marks a new beginning in my ministry as I look forward to what is to come.”



Nii Okai Ministries has also announced a weekend of activities to celebrate its founder and president including Courtesy Calls on Media Business Owners, a Stakeholders & Associates Premiere Meet, Thanksgiving Service, and a High School Outreach to Akosombo International School.



Nii Okai, who recently clocked over a million views on YouTube for his Praise Remix collaboration with Joe Mettle, has released the visuals of Naano lala (Eternal Chorus), his latest single off the upcoming album.



