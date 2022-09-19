Nii Funny begs Halifax Ansah-Addo to manage him again

Entertainment of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior

Ghanaian artiste, Nii Ardey, known as Nii Funny, has expressed interest in working again with his former manager and owner of Halifax Entertainment, Halifax Ansah-Addo.



The entertainment company that discovered the 'broken heart' hitmaker in 2014 parted ways with him after 3 years and 9 months of career building.



The musician who rose to fame and became one of the most talked about artiste released songs like 'Loan Marriage', 'Vuvuzela', 'Gbogbo', 'Oyeedon', and many others to his credit.



However, in a recent interview on 'Best Entertainment Show' on Okay FM hosted by Halifax, Nii Funny pleaded with the former manager to forget about the past and accept to work again with him to see his career flourish.



"I want us to come back and work again," he said.



Experienced movie producer Socrate Sarfo on the same show also pleaded with Halifax and indicated he would love to see the two getting back to the field to work together.



He indicated that seeing the two work again would be a good career-building experience, adding that it will as well elevate the brand of the artiste to the top.



"Halifax, this is on air; forget about the past mistakes and work with him again. He's begging you. In this case, Nii Funny does not need only money; he needs more of your guidance and advice. Now, this is on air; the whole world is listening. He has accepted his mistakes and faults; accept him back," Socrate added.