Nii Abbey, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Akesse Brempong to perform at Worship Feast

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Anointed and sensational rising Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter Nii Abbey a.k.a Doulos is set to host the 3rd edition of his annual worship concert, "Worship Feast" here in the heart of Accra on Saturday 4th August 2023.



The program has seen great patronage and growth since inception in 2021 which was an all-night worship event that attracted many believers from across the nation.



He is very expectant that this 3rd edition will even be bigger and greater than the previous ones.



Nii Abbey believes that one of his core mandates as a gospel musician is to reveal Christ through His music and lead people in the right and true posture of worship to God.



Nii Abbey is currently signed to another independent Christian record label, Levi Music Records based in Accra Ghana.



He has shared several stages as a professional backing vocalist for many top notch gospel artistes both locally and internationally and is well known for his remarkable service in the kingdom in this regard. He was a professional backing vocalist for multiple award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle and Ohemaa Mercy respectively. He has also sang for the late Danny Nettey, MOG Music, Akesse Brempong, Cecce Tsum, Piesie Esther, Bishop Eric Kwapong, Diana Hamilton, Jonathan Nelson(USA), Phil Thompson(USA), Chevelle Franklin (Jamaica), Uche Agu (USA), Michael Stucky (USA), Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria), Preye Odede (Nigeria), Mahalia (SA), Hlingewe (SA), Ntokozo (SA) among many others.



The theme for this year's Worship Feast is Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual songs. Ephesians 5:19. This event is slated for Saturday 4th August. Gate opens at 4pm and goes live at 4:30pm.



The artistes billed for this event include, Dr Lawrence Tetteh as the special guest of honor, Rev Joseph Addae Kusi, Ifueko Charmien, Akesse Brempong, Edwin Dadson and other amazing ministers of music.