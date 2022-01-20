Nigerians spent N2.4 billion on movie tickets in 2021 - Report

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

A recent report by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has indicated that in 2021 alone, Nigerians have spent over N2.4 billion on movie tickets.



The report further stated that the highest ticket sales which totals an amount of N650m were recorded between December 24, 2021, to January 2, 2022.



The most viewed movies in December were also ‘Spiderman: No way home,’ ‘Christmas in Miami,’ and ‘Aki & Pawpaw’



Here are the top 10 films in Nigerian cinemas in terms of box office revenue:



Dwindle – N43m



Soole – N49m



Bad Comments – N66m



Ayinla – N91m



My village people – N100m



Aki and PawPaw – N113m



Prophetess – N131m



The Ghost and the tout too – N134.46m



Christmas in Miami – N205.78m