Nigerians react as Tems recounts 2020 experience in Ugandan prison

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian songstress Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has recounted her experience in an Uganda jail after she allegedly breached the coronavirus restrictions in the country.



One can recall that the 'Essence' hitmaker was arrested alongside her colleague, Omar Lay.



After the ordeal, she was later released to reunite with their fans back home in Lagos.



In a tweet on Monday, December 13, Tems wrote:



"This very day last year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids. I almost can't believe the things I've seen so far. All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh."



Her post has since sparked various reactions from social media users with scores of individuals sympathizing with her.



Read the post and the comments below





This very day Last Year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids.

I almost can’t believe the things I’ve seen so far.

All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh✨???????????? — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 13, 2021

I'm one of the people you were with in prison, I miss you tems and my daughter loves you so much — Adil Ø (@AFCTeef_) December 13, 2021

From prison to Grammy



Okay!!! — Mac Fortunate (@A_Habeebullahi) December 13, 2021

Am a Ugandan fan @temsbaby actually it was so devastating ???? ????,,,it was an act of ignorance from the Ugandan authorities....

Its great to see you shine your light brightest

Am proud of you ???? ????....

Am great fan @temsbaby — mayor of Kalaki (@TimLyan) December 13, 2021

Remember the guy who gave you a scarf while in prison Tems? It was I and i remember you smiling and thanking me ???? I forever hold that day dear to my heart???? — Mugisu Muteso♐???? (@MugisuMuteso) December 13, 2021