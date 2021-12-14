You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 14Article 1423978

Nigerians react as Tems recounts 2020 experience in Ugandan prison

Nigerian songstress Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has recounted her experience in an Uganda jail after she allegedly breached the coronavirus restrictions in the country.

One can recall that the 'Essence' hitmaker was arrested alongside her colleague, Omar Lay.

After the ordeal, she was later released to reunite with their fans back home in Lagos.

In a tweet on Monday, December 13, Tems wrote:

"This very day last year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids. I almost can't believe the things I've seen so far. All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh."

Her post has since sparked various reactions from social media users with scores of individuals sympathizing with her.

