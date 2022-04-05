Nigerians produce better sound than Ghana on a larger scale – Music Producer

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian music producer, Wei Ye Oteng has made a thought-provoking statement.



The Drum Lyne Entertainment CEO in a post sighted Zionfelix.net stated that Ghana is not in its element of producing quality sound as it used to be.



He said Nigerians now produce better sound than Ghana on a larger scale.



Oteng revealed this started after Hush Hush studio collapsed.



He urged Ghanaians to wake up and stop living in the past glory.



“Are we loosing it OR we have lost it? Will you argue when I tell you Nigerians produce better sound than Ghana on a larger scale? For some 4/5 years now, That’s the sad truth, but is happening. After The studio that put our sound on the map collapsed (HUSH HUSH) we have been trying and doing well and an industry but truth is, others are investing and that’s de Nigerian music industry, is not about who plays the beat but what the post production, that’s the mix and mastering goes through to achieve the final output.



“If you’re broke and cant afford, it will be okay to say driving a 5.7L 4X4 alone in this economy is insane, but when ur profit a day clocks 50k from ur various investment, you will understand why SAFETY & COMFORT is important than economic living.



"So never think only your laptop is okay for the world standard kind of final quality, is okay to produce/take vocals alone but needs more than that to finalise,” Wei Ye Oteng wrote.



He added: “Our standards in sound have drop and we need to wake up and stop living in past glory Softwares are good and less expensive, but every pro in sound will tell you that the output from gear and boards out shines that’s of inbox only type of output.



"We need help, we need investors but till we know that we have a problem we can never seek for solution. (Sammy helmand, Mr Kwakye, Zapp Mallet, Kofi Anti and few others took part in the glory days but now are not into mass production like they used to, God bless them).”