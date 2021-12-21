Nigerians must also support Ghanaian artistes – Guru

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

The concerns about Nigerian artistes providing less support to Ghanaian acts and music have been one of the most discussed issues on several media platforms as it has been argued that Ghanaians give more support to Nigerian acts and music.



Speaking in an interview on Showbiz 360, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru complained about how Ghanaian acts and music do not receive equal support from Nigerians despite the support shown to the Nigerian music industry by Ghanaians.



This, he further stated was worrying and there need be structured policies to help support acts from both countries.



“The rate at which Ghanaians promote Nigerian artistes should be the same energy vice versa. We believe in patriotism. It is about time we look at the bigger picture.”



He further stated that “If we all can be on a bigger picture that would be awesome. Even though we shoot quality videos, Nigerians do not promote them like the way we promote their music here.”



Responding to the concerns raised by the Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Umor Jnr of BBNaija Season 6 fame said there may be policies regarding the promotion of music which is probably not known by many, and hence there should be measures put in place to revise such policies.



Guru has currently started a ten-day street carnival to connect with fans after a break from such activities due to the impacts of COVID-19.



He added that the free carnival is to celebrate his ten years of doing music and entertaining his fans.



“It has been ten solid years of taking from the fans. It is about time we give back to them,” he said.



Speaking on the carnival, he said it is about time Ghanaian music is celebrated and it is commendable how shows are largely organized by Ghanaian artistes this year.



“We have been lacking this for so long and now we host our shows and our colleagues showing us the love is impressing. That’s the way to go,” he added.



Guru indicated that all genres of music like hip-hop, highlife, and others will be performed at the event.



The ten days show will take place at Adenta in Accra and will be climaxed on December 26.



He urged all to pass through and have a good time at the event.