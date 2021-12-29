Nigerians are ahead of us, 'we for tap into the blessings' - Kwaw Kese 'shades' Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is love between Ghana and Nigeria in terms of showbiz



Shatta Wale has recently called out a lopsided relationship



Kwaw Kese believes a cordial relationship exists



Musician Kwaw Kese has waded into the raging debate around the relationship between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.



He is of the view that contrary to a recent claim that the Nigerians do not reciprocate the support that they receive from Ghanaians, there exists love between the two sets of artistes.



"If any Ghana musician thinks fighting Nigerian artists is the way to go he’s fooling himself. They’re ahead of (us in) this Showbiz thing, we for tap into the blessings," he said in a tweet.



He cited three collaborative instances before concluding: "Don’t act like there’s no luv, it’s there."



The collaborations were: Burna Boy and Black Sherif, Wizkid and King Promise, Davido and Stonebwoy.



The most recent Ghana-Nigeria 'spat' was triggered by Shatta Wale who used swear words on Nigerian artistes at his recent event dubbed, the Freedom Wave concert.



He subsequently went on a Twitter spree defending his stance and engaging Nigerian artistes who called him out for being 'hateful' and failing to see obvious collaborations that were ongoing.



