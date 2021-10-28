Nigerian singer Zlatan gifts his lawyer a brand new Rolex wristwatch

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has gifted his lawyer a brand new Rolex wristwatch.



In an Instagram video, the rapper was spotted presenting the gift to his lawyer.



"Thank you for being a wonderful lawyer, for being a good supporter. She had always been positive about everything, positive prophecies 'it would work, it would work' and I just think that you deserve this and many more to come," he said while presenting the gift.



While accepting the gift, the music star's lawyer revealed that it was her first Rolex wristwatch.



Some individuals have said Zlatan might be emulating Davido, who is known for 'spoiling' members of his crew with expensive gifts.



Watch the video below





