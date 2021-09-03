Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda fined, deported from Ghana for attacking doctor

Entertainment of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Nigerian singer has been deported from Ghana for attacking a doctor



• Bella Shmurda and two other Nigerians attacked the doctor while in quarantine for testing positive for Coronavirus



• They have been banned from entering Ghana for a period of 3 months



Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda was on September 1, 2021, fined and deported from Ghana with two others by the Adjabeng Circuit Court in Accra for attacking a medical doctor at a quarantine centre.



The "Cash App" hitmaker, Bella Shurmuda real name, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, 22, and two others Ramsey Omeofe and Jubreel Abimbola were fined GH¢2,000 each, deported and banned from travelling to Ghana for a period of three months for attacking a doctor with a fork while in quarantine at the MPlaza Hotel in Accra.



According to a report by News Day, the three who had tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Ghana on August 27, 2021, became agitated when their test result came out positive.



While in quarantine at the MPLaza Hotel in Accra, a nurse who was attending to patients testified that the three persons threatened to cause a scene if they were not discharged the following day.



They argued that the antigen test was fake and insisted that they were not Coronavirus positive.



As part of their plan, Bella Shmurda and his accomplices attacked the Ghanaian doctor with a fork and attempted to beat him and one other person who tried to intervene during the attack.



They further rained insults and curses on the health workers and the country as a whole for allegedly conducting what they termed as "fake" COVID-19 tests.



The Adjabeng Circuit Court convicted the three on their own guilty pleas and were charged for Verbal Abuse on a Medical Officer, Physical assault on a medical officer, and Attempted Assault with a table fork on a Medical Officer.