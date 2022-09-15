Nigerian producer Kiddominant wades into Amapiano controversy

Music of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Nigerian star music producer called Kiddominant (styled as KDDO) has added his voice to the ongoing Amapiano fight on social media.



According to the multi-platinum hitmaker, he is actually the one who was first to introduce the fashionable South African music style to West Africa.



He said this via a tweet on Wednesday, 14 September, 2022.



He cited his May 2020 song ‘eWallet’ featuring South African rap star Cassper Nyovest as a buttress.



KDDO then added that Kabza De Small’s ‘Sponono’ featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane followed his song “and made it [the popularity of Amapiano] bigger,” before Davido & Focalistic “really took the genre to another level. Facts.”



The tweet by Kiddominant, a serial collaborator with Davido, follows an ongoing social media fight concerning which Nigerian artiste was first to introduce the South African Amapiano music style to West Africa.



The fight was prompted by Wizkid’s latest release, an Amapiano song called ‘Bad To Me’.



First, Twitter user @LadyRoza_001 posited that Davido “brought Amapiano from South Africa two years ago and made it a successful genre in Africa and beyond.”



DJ Maphorisa of South Africa responded saying he and Kabza “put Wizkid and Burnaboy on an amapiano song [called] Sponono” thus, Wizkid and Burna Boy were the first West Africans to do an Amapiano song.



Still on Twitter, Davido reacted to DJ Maphorisa's claim with the words: “You’ve never liked me why? I’ve always been good to you. Anyways! Awaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay now!!!!!! Chu chu chu chu chu.”



According to checks by Class News’ Prince Benjamin and Apple Music data, the following are the release dates for all Amapiano songs related to the controversy:



Kiddominant ft Cassper Nyovest – eWallet (29 May 2020)



Kabza De Small ft Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest & Madumane (aka DJ Maphorisa) – Sponono (26 June, 2020)



Focalistic ft Davido – Ke Star Remix (19 February 2021)



Davido ft Focalistic – Champion Sound (19 November, 2021)



Wizkid – Bad To Me (14 September, 2022)



