Nigerian music manager stabbed in the UK for his '£300,000 watch'

Entertainment of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Emmanuel Odunlami, a Nigerian-born music manager was stabbed to death after celebrating his birthday with a designer watch worth up to £300,000, a London court heard.



The 32-year-old was attacked by three robbers after he left the Haz restaurant located in the city of London on May 1, 2022.



The Old Bailey was informed by Kavindu Hettiarachchi, a security operator that Odunlami was alleged to have been wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch worth between £90,000 and £300,000 if genuine.



Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC stated that Hettiarachchi was a vital member of the security team hired by the event’s organizer, Playhxuse, for the private ticketed brunch and afterparty with DJ, reports Daily Post.



“It was part of his role to protect the safety of those, like Odunlami, who were attending the event. In fact, he did the opposite,” the court was told.



The victim, known to friends as Jay, had driven to the city in his grey hatchback Mercedes on the day of his death to celebrate his birthday with friends, having purchased tickets for a £1,400 table.



As the event came to an end around 11 PM, Hettiarachchi was caught on camera filming outside the venue and calling Louis Vandrose, according to Dailymail.



The court heard that Vandrose and Jordell Menzies were then driven by Quincy Ffrench in a white Mercedes with altered number plates from north west London.



The Prosecutor said: “The evidence shows that Vandrose, Menzies and Ffrench were setting off in a car with a disguised registration in order to carry out a robbery, and their target was at the Haz restaurant where Hettiarachchi was working, and to which by phone he had summoned them."