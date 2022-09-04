Nigerian gospel musician Dunsin Oyekan survives ghastly accident

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Nigerian gospel musician, Dunsin Oyekan has survived a ghastly accident that could have claimed his life and that of his team.



In a viral photo that was circulated on social media, the gospel artiste was captured sitting in the back seat of the wrecked Land Cruiser Prado, visibly shocked, while the driver of the vehicle and another member of his team who was in the passenger seat seemed to be unconscious.



The minister who held a paper in his hands when the image of him was captured, escaped the accident without any visible injury and he testified that the other two people in the vehicle with him were also hale and hearty.



Speaking on the incident while ministering at the church he was heading to when the accident happened, Dunsin disclosed that he took a nap only to wake up and realise that their jeep was under a trailer.



“The devil tried everything not to make me come here today. If you saw the accident scene I came out of, you can never believe I walked out alive.



“To think we were coming here, and I said let me sleep a bit so that I can be refreshed for the meeting and the next thing. I just knew we were somewhere, and the jeep had gone under the trailer.



“Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, if you are looking for a miracle, this is a miracle standing here,” he added.



In a live video released Sunday morning on his social media, Dunsin assured his fans that he was okay and that they should help him appreciate God when they go to their various churches.



According to him, it would have been a different story when the accident transpired.



“Just help me thank God when you get to your church. It could have been a different story. The team is fine and everyone is fine. I just wanted to come online and tell you that I am fine and doing well. Help me God praise,” he shared.











