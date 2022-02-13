Nigerian celebrities who are children of pastors

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Some of your favourite secular entertainers come from a strictly religious home.



Fortunately for them, their fathers are still cool with them.



Check out the list below.



1. Nigerian singer Lil Kesh, popular for street songs like Shoki and O Por has a father who is a pastor.



2. Another very popular artiste whose father is a pastor is none other than Zlatan Ibile.



The singer revealed that his father Mr. Omoniyi is a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.



3. Akpako master and Nigerian crazy boy, Terry G surprised Nigerians when he revealed that he is actually the son of a pastor.



He revealed that not only is his father a pastor but also, his mother is a chorister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.



4. Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille parents are also pastors. He revealed that both of his parents initially wanted him to do gospel music.



5. Nigerian heavyweight rappers, M.I Abaga and his younger brother Jesse Jagz are both sons of a pastor.



They revealed that their father, Mr. Chris Abaga is a pastor while their mother, Mrs. Lydia Abaga is a gospel artiste.



6. The last one on the list is Reekado Banks. The young man revealed that his father is a pastor.



In fact, his father built a recording studio at home where the father would write and sing gospel songs. Reekado in 2008 recorded his first set of secular songs in that studio.



