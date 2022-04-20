Nigerian celebrities step out in style for Rita Dominic's traditional marriage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rita Dominic marries Fidelis Anosike



Celebrities grae Rita Dominic's customary wedding



Rita Dominic slays at her wedding



Nollywoods favourite actress, Rita Dominic on on April 19 tied the knot with her sweetheart, media mogul, Fidelis Anosike in Imo State.



Rita's traditional wedding witnessed friends and colleagues looking their best for her big day.



Photos and videos coming in show that the ceremony that witnessed her female friends slaying their Asoebi was more than a fashion show.



Nigerian actresses who graced the wedding simply understood the assignment. It was all about glitz and glamour!



The new bride, 46-year-old Rita looked her best in both outfits for the day.



Her glam team ensured she stood out amongst the lots, right from her makeup, hair to her traditional gowns.



For Rita's first-look, she was adorned in a silver sheer dress that had her waist snatched by Nigerian designer, Tubo. She complimented her look with coral head and neck beads.



Rita later changed into a silver hand-beaded coral traditional gown with gele.



The wedding teamed ReelDeel22, had in attendance Nigerian stars including Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, Joke Silva, Lydia Forson, Mimi Linda Yina, Mercy Eke, Onyii Alex, Vivien Chidera Okafor, Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Afegbai, who made sure the event went rival on social media with their much-talked-about emerald green outfits.



Check out the styles from the bride and her friends:





