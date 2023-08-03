Nigerian businessmen understand showbiz better – Beverly Afaglo

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Beverly Afaglo Baah, has said Nigerian businessmen understand the showbiz industry better than Ghanaians.



According to the actress, the kind nature of Nigerian investors compelled some Ghanaian actors, including her to pursue their careers in the said country.





“The positive side is that moving to Nigerian made us rich because Nigerians understand the show business. They understand the showbiz in the sense that, there is no single Nigerian millionaire who will invite you to their event without giving you something.” Beverly Afaglo told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Comparing the situation to Ghana, Beverly Afaglo said the story is absolutely different.



With the current state of Ghana's movie industry, some actors including TooSweet Anan, Eddie Watson, and others, are actively pursuing their careers in Nigeria.