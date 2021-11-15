Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club after a lady was allegedly electrocuted

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Businessman, Obi Cubana, has temporarily shut down his Abuja club, Hustle and Bustle, after a female client was allegedly electrocuted in the club.



The socialite made this announcement via his social media page.



The shutdown comes after several reports of the death of the lady flooded the internet.



Twitter user @AaesAae wrote;



"A young girl that went to Hustle and Bustle last night got electrocuted. So so sad!"



Another Twitter user @KhalidOshoke who also shared the sad news said the victim was a sister to his friend.



Following the incident, the club has released a statement announcing a temporary shutdown till further notice.



Obi Cubana extended his condolences to the family of the bereaved.



Here is the statement below:



