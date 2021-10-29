Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and daughter Temi show off their dancing skills

Entertainment of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

A video making rounds on social media captures Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola sharing some good moments with his daughter Temi.



The father and daughter took to Tik Tok to show off their dancing skills in a short video that has warmed the hearts of many.



Femi Otedola who is a known businessman was seen enjoying the music as he displayed popular Big Brother Naija star, Whitmoney’s signature moves.



Meanwhile, some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the development.



Read some comments and watch the video below



dimboba

The dance you make when you own almost half of First Bank



chubbysophie

Rich People Dance, No be All These Leg Work With Hard Labour



iamhygrade

As from today I no go sabi dance again cause normal normal rich man no suppose sabi dance that’s why dem no Dey play music for bank



queenfassy

He must be Whitemoney's fan.. See. Our signature dance step



february8property

I don’t know how to dance, does this mean I will be be so rich?



mercy_iheanyichukwu

WhiteMoney's Signature Dance Be Trending In A Billi Billi Way



_glownaturals

I talk am nah, rich people no Dey sabi dance! No wonder I can’t dance to save my life





