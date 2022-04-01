Nigerian artistes  learn how to produce hit songs from Ghana – Ex-Doe reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Veteran Hiplife Legend, Ex-Doe has revealed that most Nigerian artistes always visit Ghana to learn from the good elements we have in order for them to produce hit songs.



He said “We can’t compare ourselves to Nigerians in music terms now but first they couldn’t compete with us and they came here to learn most of the things they are doing now.



“Up till now when Nigerian artistes want hit songs, they always come to Ghana and they know that we have all the elements to be Africa number one,” he told Amansan Krakye.



Ex-Doe who is one of the pioneers of the Hiplife genre said diss songs are the reasons why Ghana music can’t be compared to the feats being achieved by the Nigerians.



“When the Nigerians come to Ghana they take what belongs to us and use it so well that they end up becoming big but do you think we can use diss songs to win a Grammy award,” he continued.



“Have you ever heard a Nigerian artiste doing a diss song before that’s why most people know the Nigerian guys to be doing good music out there,” he ended on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.